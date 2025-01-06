Mono Wind Event set to bring gusty conditions to Kern County

Happy Monday, Kern County. This week brings more active weather to our area, and the big focus is wind. Overnight Monday through Wednesday morning, we're tracking a Mono Wind event. Mono Winds are northeast winds that can bring both strong gusts and sustained winds.

Due to the Mono Winds, a wind advisory goes into effect Monday at 10:00 p.m. through Wednesday morning for the entire desert region and parts of the KRV. Affected areas include Mojave, Jawbone Canyon and Inyokern. Throughout the next two days, wind gusts in east Kern could be up to 55 mph, and sustained winds could be between 15 and 25 mph.

With any wind event, the bottom line is road safety. Keep both hands on the steering wheel, maintain a safe distance between you and other vehicles, especially trucks and other high-profile vehicles. Have a safe and happy Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 58 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 57

Arvin: 58

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 61 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 62

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 65 by the afternoon.

California City: 67

Ridgecrest: 65

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 53 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 56

