Monsoon moisture continues to impact our weather

Monsoon moisture had a big impact on our weather in Kern County.

Early in the day the moisture helped kick off showers and thunderstorms, with storms redeveloping in southern Kern Tuesday afternoon.

Monsoon storms alongside surface high pressure to our east had an unexpected effect on our weather, too.

Strong winds associated with the cluster of storms blew into Kern County, causing a dust storm.

That dropped visibility in many communities across Kern.

In Bakersfield, visibility dropped to 3 miles as winds gusted over 30 miles per hour.

Those winds were coming down from our mountain areas, much like a Santa Ana wind would, and much like a Santa Ana wind, these winds heated us up quickly.

The temperature in Bakersfield spiked to 108° on Tuesday, making it by far the hottest day of the year!

Another dust storm on Wednesday is unlikely, but with monsoon moisture still lingering, a few more showers and storms will be possible.

Widespread storms are not likely, but the National Weather Service still has a Flood Watch in effect for Eastern Kern.

