Monsoonal moisture could break Kern County's heatwave on Friday

The heatwave may have finally met its match!

Monsoonal moisture has been the main story and source of slightly cooler temperatures just before the weekend.

Eastern Kern County (mountain and desert communities) is seeing the majority of the storms and showers.

23ABC is monitoring chances of heavy rainfall and flash flooding- but most of the moisture will be active Friday morning and will lessen in the afternoon.

The cloud cover and wet conditions do have the potential to break our heatwave.

Bakersfield's high for Friday is forecasted to be 99° degrees.

But if we do not break the heatwave on Friday, it looks likely to break throughout the week.

Bakersfield is seeing upper 90s this weekend, with Saturday reaching 97° degrees and Sunday at 98° degrees for the predicted high temperatures.

The Kern River Valley can expect this weekend to reach mid to upper 90s, while Grapevine communities could reach mid to upper 80s.

Desert communities could reach triple digits this weekend- along with highs in the upper 90s.

This weekend looks dry- but small chances (20%) of storms and showers are forecasted for the mountain communities on Monday.