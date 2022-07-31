Monsoonal moisture is sticking around Kern County on Sunday

Along with the chance of storms and showers, we also have a chance to break the heatwave!

Bakersfield's high for Sunday is set to be 100° degrees- but if that monsoonal moisture cools it down by just one degree, we could end our 20 day heatwave.

Nevertheless, if we do not end it today, there are double digits throughout the week that will do the job.

Bakersfield will hover around upper 90s to 100° degrees this week for the high temperatures of the day.

Desert communities will also be in the upper 90s and low 100s, with highs up to and around 103° degrees.

Kern River Valley area will reach highs in the mid to upper 90s this week.

Grapevine communities are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s for the week.

Our desert and mountain communities are the ones seeing the most of the monsoonal moisture on Sunday- but scattered activity could come to the valley as well.

Be advised that if you hear thunder, a safe choice would be heading indoors.

