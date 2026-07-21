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Monsoonal moisture lingers into Tuesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 20, 2026
Posted

Monsoonal moisture brought clouds and even a few raindrops to Kern County on Monday.

We may see a few more on Tuesday as well, as the moisture lingers.

Significant rain is not expected though, and rain chances are low, only about 10% countywide.

In addition to lingering moisture we'll be tracking warm temperatures countywide, and gusty winds in eastern Kern.

Temperatures will be rising later this week, as well.

Highs in Bakersfield will be around 103° this weekend, but desert areas could hit 110°!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 79°

1%

Tuesday

07/21/2026

Clear

102° / 78°

0%

Wednesday

07/22/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Thursday

07/23/2026

Clear

99° / 75°

0%

Friday

07/24/2026

Clear

101° / 77°

0%

Saturday

07/25/2026

Clear

102° / 75°

0%

Sunday

07/26/2026

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Monday

07/27/2026

Clear

100° / 72°

0%