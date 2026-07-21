Monsoonal moisture lingers into Tuesday

Monsoonal moisture brought clouds and even a few raindrops to Kern County on Monday.

We may see a few more on Tuesday as well, as the moisture lingers.

Significant rain is not expected though, and rain chances are low, only about 10% countywide.

In addition to lingering moisture we'll be tracking warm temperatures countywide, and gusty winds in eastern Kern.

Temperatures will be rising later this week, as well.

Highs in Bakersfield will be around 103° this weekend, but desert areas could hit 110°!

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