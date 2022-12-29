More (but much lighter) rain on the way

We're coming off the biggest rain storm of the year for most of Kern County, and there's plenty more rain on the way.

Bakersfield picked up an impressive 0.85" inches from our last storm, with even more measured in our mountains communities, a whopping 1.86" was measured in Wofford Heights.

Our next round of rain is almost here, too.

However, this round looks much, much lighter.

Light, scattered showers will approach Kern County around midnight Thursday, and last on and off through the day and into Thursday night.

Rain totals will be light with this round of showers.

Totals will likely be less than a tenth of an inch for the Valley, with some of our mountain locations receiving a bit more.

Heavier rain is still on track for the weekend though.

A storm is on track to push in New Year's Eve night, meaning a potentially rainy start to the New Year.