More clouds, less fog

Cloudy skies help keep the fog away
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 19:18:27-05

After a brief bit of sunshine, clouds are rolling back into Kern County Wednesday evening.

They'll stay with us through the night, and even into Thursday.

That's good news for anyone tired of our foggy mornings!

The clouds will keep our overnight lows warmer, and make dense fog much less likely, especially with high pressure breaking down.

Overall, Thursday will be a pretty nice day despite the lack of sun.

Highs will be in the 60s for just about everyone in Kern County!

Overall we're heading into a fairly stable, uneventful weather pattern, with no rain events in the forecast, and mild high temperatures.

