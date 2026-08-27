Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More clouds on Thursday with a minor rain chance

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 27, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Lingering tropical moisture is being drawn into the Golden State on Thursday, and most of us will wake up to clouds in the sky. A very minor chance of rain remains this afternoon.

The position of our strong high pressure system, the same one responsible for the heat this week, is now allowing moisture to be pulled into central California. As air flows around the system, we see moisture drawn in from the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Iselle. Long story short, expect cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance for a light shower.

Latest forecast models favor the foothills and the mountains for a passing shower this afternoon. Measurable rainfall is not expected.

The extended forecast continues to favor a minor cooling trend next week. Low-90s are likely to return to Bakersfield by Monday and Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Cloudy

94° / 75°

1%

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 73°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Sunny

97° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Sunny

95° / 68°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Sunny

96° / 64°

0%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

91° / 67°

16%

WednesdayWed

09/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 65°

24%

ThursdayThu

09/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 67°

8%