More clouds on Thursday with a minor rain chance

Good morning! Lingering tropical moisture is being drawn into the Golden State on Thursday, and most of us will wake up to clouds in the sky. A very minor chance of rain remains this afternoon.

The position of our strong high pressure system, the same one responsible for the heat this week, is now allowing moisture to be pulled into central California. As air flows around the system, we see moisture drawn in from the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Iselle. Long story short, expect cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance for a light shower.

Latest forecast models favor the foothills and the mountains for a passing shower this afternoon. Measurable rainfall is not expected.

The extended forecast continues to favor a minor cooling trend next week. Low-90s are likely to return to Bakersfield by Monday and Tuesday.

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