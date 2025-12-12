More fog and clouds on Friday in the valley, much warmer away from the central valley

Happy Friday, Kern County.

California's central valley remains under a blanket of clouds and fog on Friday, meaning another day with chilly temperatures. Bakersfield has been below 50 degrees for 7 consecutive days, the longest stretch below 50 since 1999.

Clouds and chilly temperatures remain on Friday, though there is a chance for slight weakening of the inversion layer this weekend. As a reminder, an inversion layer happens when warm air settles on top of cool air, and that's what is really "trapping" the clouds in the valley.

The slight weakening means we could see a few slivers of sunshine in Bakersfield this weekend, though no dramatic changes are anticipated, so mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures hang on.

If you want to get away from the grey, just about every city that is not in the central valley is much warmer. Kern County's mountain and desert neighborhoods are expected to stay in the 70s this weekend.

Heading out of town? LA has a forecast high of 80 degrees on Friday, and SLO will be in the 70s this weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

