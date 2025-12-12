Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More fog and clouds on Friday in the valley, much warmer away from the central valley

23ABC Morning Weather Update Dec 12, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County.

California's central valley remains under a blanket of clouds and fog on Friday, meaning another day with chilly temperatures. Bakersfield has been below 50 degrees for 7 consecutive days, the longest stretch below 50 since 1999.

Clouds and chilly temperatures remain on Friday, though there is a chance for slight weakening of the inversion layer this weekend. As a reminder, an inversion layer happens when warm air settles on top of cool air, and that's what is really "trapping" the clouds in the valley.

The slight weakening means we could see a few slivers of sunshine in Bakersfield this weekend, though no dramatic changes are anticipated, so mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures hang on.

If you want to get away from the grey, just about every city that is not in the central valley is much warmer. Kern County's mountain and desert neighborhoods are expected to stay in the 70s this weekend.

Heading out of town? LA has a forecast high of 80 degrees on Friday, and SLO will be in the 70s this weekend.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

12/12/2025

AM Fog/PM Sun

58° / 44°

3%

Saturday

12/13/2025

Mostly Sunny

62° / 45°

6%

Sunday

12/14/2025

Mostly Sunny

58° / 44°

6%

Monday

12/15/2025

Mostly Sunny

56° / 44°

5%

Tuesday

12/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

54° / 46°

6%

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 49°

8%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 46°

7%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 46°

10%