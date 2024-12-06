More fog chances Friday as weather pattern remains unchanged

Happy Friday, Kern County. Once again, we're tracking fog chances this morning in the valley. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of the valley until noon, and this advisory includes Bakersfield, Delano, Arvin and Taft. If you encounter fog or limited visibility, use your low beam headlights and keep a safe distance between you and other drivers.

As our weather pattern remains unchanged, we're stuck with some stagnant air. Our valley air quality is forecasted to be in the unhealthy category again Friday. When our air quality is unhealthy, try to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, like long runs or walks. Hazy conditions are expected to last into the afternoon in the valley, and our temperatures remain steady.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 63 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 63

Arvin: 65

Kern River Valle

Lake Isabella: Expecting 71 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 67

Wofford Heights: 69

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 69 by the afternoon.

California City: 69

Ridgecrest: 71

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 63 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 62

Pine Mountain Club: 61

