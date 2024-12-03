More fog chances in the valley Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged, and we're tracking another morning with fog chances in the valley. The entire San Joaquin Valley, including Bakersfield, is under a dense fog advisory through 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Foggy conditions could hang on for longer than anticipated as we're expecting some clouds to build in this morning. If that happens, those clouds could form a layer over the fog, which will make it harder for the fog to break up. With that in mind, temperatures could stay cool in the valley this afternoon.

Outside of the valley, we're tracking calm and mild weather along the mountain, desert and KRV for your Tuesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 60 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 64

Arvin: 67

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 70 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 67

Wofford Heights: 68

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 68 by the afternoon.

California City: 69

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 61 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 59

