More fog chances Wednesday morning; calm through the afternoon

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're continuing on a very steady, relatively unchanged, weather pattern this week.

Fog chances come back into play this morning in the valley. Limited visibility is possible until 10 am in the valley, with the highest chances for fog in outlying areas, including Delano and Arvin. Fog cannot be ruled out for Bakersfield, though.

High pressure is still built in to our south, meaning SoCal has another day with unseasonably warm temperatures. Parts of Los Angeles were in the upper 90s on Tuesday, and a heat advisory remains in effect through Wednesday night.

Locally, temperatures stay above average, but no 90s are expected. Temperatures stay steadily warm through Halloween and into the first days of November. Bakersfield will be right around 80 degrees through the week, mid-80s in the KRV and desert, and 70s in our mountain towns.

