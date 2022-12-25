More fog on Christmas Day

Hopefully Santa Claus doesn't get lost in the fog as he makes his run this Christmas Eve!

Another round of dense fog is expected to develop overnight and last into Christmas morning.

That means if you have early travel plans in the Valley, be prepared to take it slow.

Fog should lift by late morning, and skies should clear fully by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be tough to predict once again in the Valley, and will depend entire on when the fog clears.

The earlier it clears, the warmer we will be.

Outside of the Valley things look great, with highs in the 60s and 70s expected in eastern Kern!

Looking past the holiday, big changes are on the horizon.

We're tracking a very good chance of rain on Tuesday.

Models show the potential for heavy rain in Kern as well.

Some models bring over an inch of rain to Bakersfield, and while that's probably a little high, totals over half an inch seem likely.

Additional waves of rain are expected through the week.

Be prepared for some wet weather!