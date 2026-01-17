Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More fog this weekend

Foggy night are expected through early next week.
23ABC Evening weather update January 16, 2026
Posted

Fog is very likely this weekend.

After several days of intense but localized fog, fog became widespread Thursday night.

Parts of Kern County never cleared out Friday afternoon, which will set us up for more widespread fog into the weekend.

Fog is expected both Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday.

Very dense fog is possible as well, including pockets with visibility under 200 feet.

Fog this dense can be hazardous, so be sure to drive slowly if you encounter fog, and to use only low-beam headlights.

Fog will remain possible until late next week when the area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather breaks down.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/16/2026

Fog Late

-° / 42°

11%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Fog Late

64° / 43°

11%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 42°

4%

Monday

01/19/2026

Mostly Clear

64° / 42°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Mostly Clear

66° / 43°

2%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 45°

3%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

16%

Friday

01/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 45°

14%