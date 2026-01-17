More fog this weekend

Fog is very likely this weekend.

After several days of intense but localized fog, fog became widespread Thursday night.

Parts of Kern County never cleared out Friday afternoon, which will set us up for more widespread fog into the weekend.

Fog is expected both Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday.

Very dense fog is possible as well, including pockets with visibility under 200 feet.

Fog this dense can be hazardous, so be sure to drive slowly if you encounter fog, and to use only low-beam headlights.

Fog will remain possible until late next week when the area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather breaks down.

