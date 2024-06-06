More heat after triple digits on Wednesday

Summer heat is officially here!

Bakersfield hit 100° on Wednesday, the first triple digit reading of the year.

That's actually not as hot as we expected, as higher humidity made the air heat up more slowly, while also making the 100° temperatures feel even hotter than they normally would.

Outside of Bakersfield temperatures hit 90° in Tehachapi, 97° in Delano, and soared all the way to 109° at China Lake!

Temperatures only look hotter on Thursday.

Bakersfield's forecast is 105°, likely alongside high humidity once again.

The hottest parts of the Kern Desert could break 110°!

Friday's forecast in Bakersfield is 103°, and if we break 100° as expected, it will mark the first heatwave of the year.

Stay cool and hydrated as the temperatures stay high!

