More of the same, warm with slight rain chances

It's going to be quite a while before our weather changes
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 21:22:39-04

We've seen very little change in weather this week, and we expect little change going forward.

Most of the US remains under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure, which means temperatures will remain well above average.

Highs in the Valley will stay in the 90s as far as we can forecast.

Rain chances will stay with eastern Kern for most of the forecast, too.

A weak upper level low just to our south continues to send moisture our way, but best rain chances will remain in the Sierra Nevada to our north.

Scripps National Desk
