More rain and snow chances Friday

Happy Friday, Kern County. We've had a very busy weather month so far, and we still have a few weeks to go in March!

Another storm moved into California early Friday, and precipitation will likely greet you on your morning commute. This storm brings rain, snow and wind, but it's not as strong as Thursday's system.

Light scattered showers are likely in the valley on and off through Friday, and we have minor chances of developing thunderstorms in the early afternoon. A tenth of an inch or less of rain accumulation is possible, with higher totals likely in the foothills.

Now, let's talk snow. Snow levels start low Friday morning, around 2,000'. That means flurries are possible over the mountain passes, parts of the KRV and even near Mojave.

Snow levels will rise to around 6,000' by afternoon, so snow will switch to rain for most of Kern County by this afternoon. Take it slow if you're driving in snow.

In terms of accumulation, again this system is slightly weaker than Thursday's. A trace amount of snow is likely for Lake Isabella and Mojave. 1-3" is possible in Tehachapi and Frazier Park, and 2-4" is possible in Pine Mountain Club.

Finally, wind is still a factor on Friday. Wind alerts remain active in the desert until 5:00 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds are possible in the west side hills into the evening before our weather settles down Saturday morning.

