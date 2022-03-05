More rain and snow on the way

Rain is winding down across Kern County Friday evening.

Early in the day the rain delivered better than expected, with a healthy 0.69" reported in Bakersfield, even better than what I expected the best case scenario to be!

While we won't top that total any time soon, we do have more rain on the way!

Scattered showers will start up in the Valley again Saturday morning, and last on and off through the day and into Saturday evening.

Rain totals are expected to be in the tenth of an inch or less range, but with a few stronger showers or even a weak storm not out of the question, we'll likely see some locally higher amounts.

This next wave of showers will also be accompanied by some much cooler air.

Highs will only be in the 50s in the Valley, with 30s expected in the mountains!

This will drive snow levels down as low as 2,000 feet by Saturday morning.

This means as showers move through the Valley and into the mountains, those showers will turn into bursts of heavy snow, even at pass level.

These snow showers will make travel difficult through the day, with a trace to 2 inches of snow expected over Highway 58, and 1 to 3 inches over the Grapevine.

Higher terrain areas above 5,000 feet are in line from 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Be prepared for snow to make roads slippery, leading to delays and possibly even closures over the passes.

If you have to travel through the mountains Saturday its a good idea to have an emergency kit with you in case you are stuck on the closed road.

Of course, we'll be watching the road conditions through the weekend, and keeping you updated as they change.

The good news is our weather will calm down by Sunday, and we'll be right back to beautiful spring weather next week.