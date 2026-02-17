Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More rain and snow Tuesday

23ABC Evening weather update February 16, 2026
Posted

The first of several rounds of rain and snow for Kern County is winding down Monday evening.

Monday started off with strong winds, before a band of moderate to heavy rain moved through.

Light rain showers will continue at times through Monday night, but little rain accumulation is expected.

It will be cold enough that a bit of snow is possible over the Grapevine or Highway 58 Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the rain accumulations look low.

The next round of rain will move into Kern County Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, and last into Tuesday night.

This second storm will be colder, and snow levels will drop significantly.

By late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning snow levels down to 2,500 feet are possible.

That means we could see snow as low as Lake Isabella!

Accumulating snow at pass level for Highway 58 and the Grapevine is expected Tuesday night, with 2 to 4 inches possible.

This could lead to delays or closures.

Through Wednesday morning areas above 5,000 feet could get anywhere from half a foot to over a foot of snow!

The stormy weather doesn't end there, either.

Additional rain and snow looks likely Wednesday and Thursday, too!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

-° / 44°

66%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Rain

59° / 40°

98%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Mostly Cloudy

52° / 40°

24%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers

53° / 38°

55%

Friday

02/20/2026

Clear

54° / 35°

5%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 42°

6%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 45°

9%

Monday

02/23/2026

Showers Late

69° / 48°

39%