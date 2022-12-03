More rain coming this weekend

One round of rain is in the books.

Rain arrived late Thursday and lingered into the early morning hours on Friday.

Bakersfield was one of the drier spots in the county, picking up only 0.10", while Delano got 0.24".

As expected, the highest totals occurred in higher elevations, with places like Wofford heights, where 0.74" was recorded.

More rain is coming, though!

Rain will arrive in Kern County Friday night, likely after 10 PM, and last into early Saturday, with a few lighter showers possible Saturday afternoon.

Rain will then pick back up Saturday night into early Sunday.

That means even though we expect plenty of rain this weekend, most of the heavy rain will fall at night!

As far as rain totals are concerned, it does look like a good soaking rain.

Areas in the Valley from Bakersfield south look to pick up 0.25" to 0.50" of rain, while areas north of Bakersfield pick up 0.50" to 1.00".

Mountain communities will see a significant spread in totals, likely 0.25" to 0.50" around Tehachapi, with 0.50" to 1.00" expected along the Grapevine and around Lake Isabella.

Desert areas will likely see 0.10" or less.

Snow will not be a big factor in Kern County with this system.

The initial round of rain will be along a warm front, and that warm air will keep snow levels around 8,000 feet through Saturday.

The second band of rain, this time along a cold front, will drop those snow levels to 6,000 feet by Sunday, still nowhere near pass level.