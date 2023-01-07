More rain incoming after a brief break

Mother Nature has given us a bit of a break.

Friday was sunny and calm after a bit of early morning fog.

Saturday looks to be calm as well, but with more clouds.

From there, the break is over.

Our next storm system arrive Saturday night into early Sunday.

Fortunately, it's a weaker storm, and will only bring around a tenth of an inch of rain to Bakersfield.

That's just the beginning, though.

By Monday our next major storm will arrive in California.

Most of the the rain at this time will be in northern California, with mostly lighter rain in Kern.

Heavier Rain will head our way Tuesday, along with strong winds, just like our last system.

It's a little too early for fine details, but I expect widespread rain in Kern, with the highest totals in the south mountains.

Winds are going to be strongest in the south mountains too, where I expect gusts to top at least 50 miles per hour.

Rain totals of over 2 inches look to be widespread in northern California, though, meaning more flooding is expected.

Stay tuned through the weekend as we learn more about this incoming storm!