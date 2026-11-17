Monday has been a rainy day in Kern, and rain is expected to continue into the evening, before clearing out overnight.

We could see some snow as well, with snowflakes possible down to 4,000 feet.

Little to no accumulation is expected below 5,000 feet, though.

Tuesday will be a cool day, with skies clearing.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across Kern.

Wednesday brings us our next chance for rain.

Models indicate another, likely stronger, system arriving in Kern late Wednesday into Thursday.

This will once again bring widespread rain and mountain snow to the county.

Timing and rain amounts should become more clear once our current storm system exits.

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