More rain this weekend

Showers and storms are likely in Kern County this weekend.

A wave of scattered showers, and possibly a storm or two will begin to move into Kern County Saturday morning, with on and off showers possible into the early afternoon.

By the late afternoon, clearing is likely.

Another round of rain is expected on Sunday, with rain most likely in the late morning through the afternoon.

While rain is likely both days, it's not going to be raining all weekend long, just on and off showers at times, so the weekend shouldn't be a washout.

Fortunately, this system will be fairly warm, so no snow at pass level is expected, but the highest peaks in Kern could see a couple of inches.

