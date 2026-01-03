Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More rain this weekend

Scattered showers and storms are expected
23ABC Evening weather update January 2, 2026
Showers and storms are likely in Kern County this weekend.

A wave of scattered showers, and possibly a storm or two will begin to move into Kern County Saturday morning, with on and off showers possible into the early afternoon.

By the late afternoon, clearing is likely.

Another round of rain is expected on Sunday, with rain most likely in the late morning through the afternoon.

While rain is likely both days, it's not going to be raining all weekend long, just on and off showers at times, so the weekend shouldn't be a washout.

Fortunately, this system will be fairly warm, so no snow at pass level is expected, but the highest peaks in Kern could see a couple of inches.

Daily Forecast

Friday

01/02/2026

Showers Late

-° / 57°

44%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Cloudy

64° / 52°

23%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers Early

58° / 48°

40%

Monday

01/05/2026

Cloudy

59° / 47°

24%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 46°

23%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers

54° / 43°

32%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Mostly Clear

52° / 38°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Mostly Clear

54° / 36°

4%