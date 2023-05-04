More rain Wednesday night

Our cool weather continues!

Bakersfield only hit 71° on Wednesday a full 10° cooler than average for this time of year.

The day started with plenty of sun, but clouds rolled and winds picked up by the afternoon.

As we head into the evening rain is expected, too.

Scattered showers will move through all of Kern County Wednesday night.

Best chances for rain will be after 11 PM.

Not even will see rain, but this is the best chance we've had in a while!

We could also see some light mountain snow, mainly above 4,500 feet.

Lingering showers will be possible into the day on Thursday, with even a few stray pop-ups not out of the question into Friday and Saturday.