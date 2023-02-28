More rounds of rain and snow

After extremely high rain and snow totals across the county Friday and Saturday we're tracking more rain and snow on the way.

Thankfully, its not looking quite as intense as our last storm.

Still, weather related impacts are likely.

Our next round of rain and snow arrives Monday evening.

It doesn't look particularly strong, though.

Valley rain totals around 0.10" are possible, and mountain areas will likely see snow.

Snow levels could briefly fall to 2,500 feet, but most of the snow will fall at pass level, with light snow expected over the Grapevine, and 1 to 3 inches near Tehachapi.

Though the snow totals aren't very high, it could be enough to slow traffic over the passes, and even enough to close Highway 58.

Another round of rain and snow will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

This round looks to have a little more punch to it, with 0.25" to 0.50" of rain expected in the Valley, and some higher mountain snow totals.

At this point it looks like 2-4" of additional snow over the Grapevine, and 4-8" for Tehachapi, with most of the snow falling Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

This means we'll once again be looking out for travel impacts, including road closures.