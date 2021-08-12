Watch
Weather

Actions

More sunshine and just as much heat

Temperatures remain well above 100
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 19:20:21-04

We've gone from cloudy and hot, to sunny and hot.

Not much of a trade off, and we don't expect significant changes to our weather until next week.

For now, a strong ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather, which means we're seeing very familiar conditions: heat and haze.

Temperatures in the Valley, desert, and even around Lake Isabella will be well above 100 degrees through the weekend.

Highs in the south mountains will be around 90.

There are some signs of a cooldown next week, but for now heatwave #7 pushes on.

One thing to note, our clear skies will be good for anyone hoping to catch the perseid meteor shower, which is currently peaking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018