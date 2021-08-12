More sunshine and just as much heat

We've gone from cloudy and hot, to sunny and hot.

Not much of a trade off, and we don't expect significant changes to our weather until next week.

For now, a strong ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather, which means we're seeing very familiar conditions: heat and haze.

Temperatures in the Valley, desert, and even around Lake Isabella will be well above 100 degrees through the weekend.

Highs in the south mountains will be around 90.

There are some signs of a cooldown next week, but for now heatwave #7 pushes on.

One thing to note, our clear skies will be good for anyone hoping to catch the perseid meteor shower, which is currently peaking.