More warm weather following Mother’s Day weekend

A warming trend in Kern continues throughout the week, with a cooling trend expected to start next weekend
Posted at 11:45 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 02:45:05-04

Happy Mother’s Day!

Above average temperatures continue through Saturday. Both the Valley and the desert regions will be in the 90’s on Monday.

The mountains will reach mid-70s, while the Kern River Valley remains in the mid-80s.

There is a chance of a few strong thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon. If you hear thunder or see a lightning flash, it is advised to seek shelter and wait 30 minutes after the storm before going back outside.

Bakersfield is expected to stay in the 90s through the week, with a cooling trend expected to start next weekend.

