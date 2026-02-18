More waves of rain and snow

Rain and snow will become widespread again in Kern County Tuesday evening.

Snow levels will start out around 5,500 feet, but fall quickly.

By Wednesday morning the snow level will be around 2,500 feet, which means even Lake Isabella could see snow!

With rapidly dropping snow levels comes the potential for accumulating snow over the passes.

Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast for the Grapevine, and 2 to 4 inches for Highway 58.

This will be enough for significant delays, if not closures.

Even higher totals are expected for areas above 5,000 feet, with up to a foot of snow possible.

The very highest peaks in Kern could see up to two feet.

Widespread rain or snow is not expected during the day on Wednesday, but scattered pop up showers or storms will be possible.

Our next push of widespread rain and mountain snow looks to be Thursday morning.

