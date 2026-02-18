Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More waves of rain and snow

23ABC Evening weather update February 17, 2026
Rain and snow will become widespread again in Kern County Tuesday evening.

Snow levels will start out around 5,500 feet, but fall quickly.

By Wednesday morning the snow level will be around 2,500 feet, which means even Lake Isabella could see snow!

With rapidly dropping snow levels comes the potential for accumulating snow over the passes.

Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast for the Grapevine, and 2 to 4 inches for Highway 58.

This will be enough for significant delays, if not closures.

Even higher totals are expected for areas above 5,000 feet, with up to a foot of snow possible.

The very highest peaks in Kern could see up to two feet.

Widespread rain or snow is not expected during the day on Wednesday, but scattered pop up showers or storms will be possible.

Our next push of widespread rain and mountain snow looks to be Thursday morning.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Rain

-° / 41°

100%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Mostly Cloudy

51° / 41°

24%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers Early

51° / 35°

32%

Friday

02/20/2026

Clear

53° / 35°

4%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 42°

5%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 46°

7%

Monday

02/23/2026

Showers Late

70° / 52°

44%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Showers

64° / 47°

56%