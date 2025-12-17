Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning fog in the valley, strong winds in the desert

23ABC Morning Weather Update Dec 17, 2025
Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

Take it slow on your morning commute in the valley. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the south end of the San Joaquin Valley until 11am, and this includes Bakersfield, Delano, Arvin and to the north near Hanford.

We've already seen visibility impacts early Wednesday morning, so again, drive safely!

There is some good news, though. Similar to yesterday, the sun is likely to peek out this afternoon in Bakersfield. So, although we begin Wednesday with the familiar fog, we expect to end the day with partly cloudy skies.

Active weather in Northern California is sending stronger winds our way. The Kern County Desert has a wind advisory in effect until Thursday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This includes Mojave, California City, and Ridgecrest.

No major changes are expected in the extended forecast, though the valley does see the continued chance for partial clearing each afternoon.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/17/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

52° / 47°

2%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

54° / 46°

6%

Friday

12/19/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

53° / 47°

9%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 50°

6%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Cloudy

61° / 50°

5%

Monday

12/22/2025

Cloudy

57° / 50°

6%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 52°

14%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Showers

60° / 52°

59%