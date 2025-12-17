Morning fog in the valley, strong winds in the desert

Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

Take it slow on your morning commute in the valley. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the south end of the San Joaquin Valley until 11am, and this includes Bakersfield, Delano, Arvin and to the north near Hanford.

We've already seen visibility impacts early Wednesday morning, so again, drive safely!

There is some good news, though. Similar to yesterday, the sun is likely to peek out this afternoon in Bakersfield. So, although we begin Wednesday with the familiar fog, we expect to end the day with partly cloudy skies.

Active weather in Northern California is sending stronger winds our way. The Kern County Desert has a wind advisory in effect until Thursday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This includes Mojave, California City, and Ridgecrest.

No major changes are expected in the extended forecast, though the valley does see the continued chance for partial clearing each afternoon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

