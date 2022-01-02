Mother nature brings in colder temperatures, making Kern County bundle up!

Mother nature brought temperatures below freezing Sunday morning in our mountain and desert communities. Bakersfield is sitting at ten degrees warmer in the fifties, and all over Kern County, our community will experience a clear and sunny day after 8 a.m. That beautiful weather is here just in time for the first Sunday brunch of the year!

The aair quality has worsened from yesterday, but not by much. Particulate matter in the air is causing our county to fall in that moderate range at an AQI of 78. Our mountain communities are faring better with an AQI of 13.

Frost will make its next appearance tonight. I'll tell you more about that temperature change later in the show. We’ll have a calm easterly wind at five miles per hour for now until 3 p.m. in Bakersfield. It will go up to seven miles per hour after that. Our mountain and desert communities will have stronger winds in the teens to twenties. All of that will make it feel chillier than it already is. Frost will make another appearance in Bakersfield proper, tonight as we’re dipping down to some wintry lows this week.

The temperature will gradually increase throughout the week after Tuesday.

