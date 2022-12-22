Mother Nature brings travel problems ahead of the holiday

While we continue our pattern of gloomy, chilly weather, much of the US is dealing with jarring changes.

An outbreak of arctic air continues to creep southward from Canada through the United States.

This is not only bringing temperatures colder than -30° to the far northern US, but also heavy snow along the leading edge of that cold air.

Much of the midwest is bracing for 6-12" of snow between Wednesday and Friday, coupled with strong wind gusts that could lead to blizzard conditions.

That means nearly no visibility due to blowing snow, and therefore severe travel impacts, including for major airports like Chicago O'hare.

The only travel impact we have to worry about through Christmas here in California is dense Valley fog.

Fog is likely again Wednesday night, likely setting us up for another cold day.

My forecast high for Bakersfield is only 50°, and once again, if the fog is thick we may not even get that warm.

The good news is that pattern may change soon.

Models show less fog coverage Friday morning, and continue a show a nice warm up into Christmas weekend, too!