Mother’s Day brings the heat

Happy Mother’s Day out there to all of our moms!

We hope you have a fun filled day with plans that don’t get ruined by the heat.

Bakersfield is predicted to be 99° today but could easily get into those triple digits.

Normally we get into the hundreds at the end of May, so we would be ahead of schedule.

It’ll be close to triple digits for the whole valley today, but our Grapevine communities are nice in the low 80s.

The Kern River Valley will be close to 90° today.

And our deserts will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our Heat Advisory is fully in effect now, so try to stay in those air conditioned areas, drink lots of water, and check on those heat sensitive neighbors.

The advisory is set to expire tomorrow night.

However, we will be seeing 90s for what seems to be the entire week.

Stay safe and stay hydrated!

