Mountain snow continues

Tuesday has been the busiest weather day Kern County has seen in some time.

Scattered showers and mountain snow started up in the afternoon, and are still making their way through Kern tonight.

In fact, off and on showers will continue through the night and into early Wednesday.

The biggest concern from this storm is mountain snow, which has already begun to stick to roadways in the Tehachapi area, closing some local roads.

We'll be watching conditions on Highway 58 closely through the night, and update you with any closures.

Skies will clear through the day on Wednesday, with cold temperatures the big concern starting Wednesday night.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect in the Valley through Friday morning.

Fortunately our weather gets nicer by the weekend!