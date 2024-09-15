Much cooler next week

We're tracking a big cooldown coming soon!

An upper level low moving into the state of California will be bringing us the coolest weather we've seen in months!

Bakersfield is expected to drop into the mid 70s on Monday.

The last time we had a high in the 70s was all the way back in May!

Monday's high will be close to a record.

The coolest high temperature ever recorded for September 16th was 74° back in 1959.

It's not just Monday, either!

Temperatures will stay nice and cool for all of next week, including for the first few days of the Kern County fair!

The only thing we'll have to watch out for is a few spotty rain showers and some gusty winds in eastern Kern.

