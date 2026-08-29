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Much cooler next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 28, 2026
Posted

Cooler weather is on the way!

Temperatures will begin to drop this weekend.

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 96° on Saturday, which is right about average for this time of year.

The high drops to 93° on Sunday.

Even cooler weather is on track for next week, as Bakersfield is likely to fall into the 80s.

In fact highs in the 80s are possible Tuesday through Friday!

80s will be possible in our desert and KRV areas as well, with 70s possible in the mountains.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 72°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Clear

96° / 68°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Clear

94° / 66°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Clear

94° / 62°

0%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 61°

7%

WednesdayWed

09/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 62°

9%

ThursdayThu

09/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 62°

8%

FridayFri

09/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 63°

6%