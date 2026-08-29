Much cooler next week

Cooler weather is on the way!

Temperatures will begin to drop this weekend.

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 96° on Saturday, which is right about average for this time of year.

The high drops to 93° on Sunday.

Even cooler weather is on track for next week, as Bakersfield is likely to fall into the 80s.

In fact highs in the 80s are possible Tuesday through Friday!

80s will be possible in our desert and KRV areas as well, with 70s possible in the mountains.

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