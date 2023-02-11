Watch Now
Much cooler Saturday

Isolated showers are possible, too
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 22:00:17-05

Friday was a fantastic day in Bakersfield!

We hit a high of 74° in Bakersfield, just five degrees shy of the record high, 79°.

The nice, warm weather was the result of downsloping, south winds coming off the mountains.

It's not going to be as warm this weekend, though.

Temperatures will drop, as our wind switches directions to the north and picks up Friday evening.

That means highs in the Valley will only be in the 50s in the Valley, and even cooler in the mountains.

We'll also see a small chance for rain and mountain snow showers as a weak storm system rolls through, but any rain or snow accumulations will be light.

