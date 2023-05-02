Much cooler this week

What a change in the weather!

Temperatures are down around 20 degrees countywide between Sunday and Monday!

Bakersfield's highs fell from 89° on Sunday to only 70° on Monday!

If you're enjoying the cooldown, I've got good news for you, it's going to last for quite some time.

Valley highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s through the weekend!

Mountain areas will be in the lower 50s to lower 60s, and the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Cooler weather is not the only change this week, we're also tracking some rain chances.

The rain doesn't look heavy, but occasional scattered showers will be possible Monday evening, with additional waves of showers possible all the way through Friday.