Much cooler weather expected next week

Hot, hazy weather has the been the trend for the past few days, but that will change soon!

A strong upper level low will move into California next week, dropping highs in Bakersfield into 80s for the first time since late June!

Highs as cool as the 70s are possible in the Kern River Valley next week, and mountain areas will barely even hit 70°!

That's next week, though, we've still got some warm, hazy weather to deal with.

The haze is coming from several wildfires burning in and around the Central Valley.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until those fires are extinguished.

Periods of unhealthy air quality will be possible for the next several days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

