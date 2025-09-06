Much cooler weather headed our way

Cooler weather is on the way!

Bakersfield broke out of a five day heatwave Friday, with a high of 96°.

Skies were still hazy, though, and an Air Quality Alert remains in effect due to wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will steadily drop through the weekend and into next week.

Highs will stay in the 90s in Bakersfield this weekend, but even cooler weather is expected for next week!

Bakersfield has a decent chance for a high in the 80s by Monday, and highs in the mid 80s are expected by the middle of next week!

Highs in the Kern River Valley will be right around 80° for the middle of next week, and mountain areas will be right around 70°!

Even desert areas will fall into the 80s.

We are likely to see some stronger winds, especially in the mountains and desert, as the cooler air moves in, which may make the cooldown a little less enjoyable.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

