Much warmer than last weekend

This weekend will not be nearly as nice as the last.

After a taste of fall over Labor Day, summer weather is back.

Warm, hazy weather is the forecast, with highs in the mid 90s in the Valley, and low to mid 80s in the mountains.

Most desert areas will be in the triple digits over the weekend.

We're also going to keep an eye on some moisture heading our way.

Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Jova will bring some small rain chances early Sunday, and likely some more humidity, too.

Temperatures do look to fall late next week at the very least!

