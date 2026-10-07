Near 100° again Wednesday, much cooler this weekend

Bakersfield managed to avoid triple digits on Monday!

That doesn't mean it wasn't hot, though, as we still reached a high of 99°.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all look hot too, with highs near 100°.

The heat ends this weekend, though!

By Saturday temperatures already fall to around 90°, with Sunday's highs even cooler, likely upper 70s to lower 80s in the Valley.

By Monday highs across Kern are expected to be in the 60s and 70s, with some mountain towns potentially as cool as the 50s!

The cooldown is a sure thing, but we're also keeping an eye on rain chances.

Depending on the track of both the upper level low that's cooling us down, and the remnants of Hurricane Rachel, we could see some tropical moisture push into southern California by the weekend or early next week.

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