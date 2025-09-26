Near average to close out the fair, cooler next week

Thursday was another fairly comfortable day at the Kern County Fair.

The next three days look to be about the same.

High temperatures are the fair ground range from 88° to 91° for the last few days of the fair.

We're also looking a small chance for rain at the fair over the weekend.

Rain chances will be a little higher in our mountain areas, where pop up showers and storms will be possible for the next several days.

Looking into next week, a pattern shift is likely.

The coolest air in a VERY long time will be heading our way.

This means highs as cool as the 70s are possible in the Valley, and mountain areas will likely be in the 60s!

