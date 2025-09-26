Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Near average to close out the fair, cooler next week

23ABC Evening weather update September 25, 2025
Posted

Thursday was another fairly comfortable day at the Kern County Fair.

The next three days look to be about the same.

High temperatures are the fair ground range from 88° to 91° for the last few days of the fair.

We're also looking a small chance for rain at the fair over the weekend.

Rain chances will be a little higher in our mountain areas, where pop up showers and storms will be possible for the next several days.

Looking into next week, a pattern shift is likely.

The coolest air in a VERY long time will be heading our way.

This means highs as cool as the 70s are possible in the Valley, and mountain areas will likely be in the 60s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/25/2025

Clear

-° / 69°

3%

Friday

09/26/2025

Clear

89° / 70°

1%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

91° / 67°

4%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 66°

4%

Monday

09/29/2025

Mostly Cloudy

82° / 65°

20%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Mostly Clear

80° / 62°

9%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Clear

82° / 61°

4%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Clear

83° / 62°

2%