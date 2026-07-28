Near average to start the week, hot to end

Relative to the time of year, the work week isn't off to a bad start weather-wise.

Bakersfield hit 97°, close to our seasonal average of 99°.

Most of Kern was near to slightly below average on Monday, but desert towns got as hot as 107°.

That trend won't last though.

Some of the hottest weather of the year is on track for late this week and into the weekend.

So far in 2026 the hottest day in Bakersfield is 105°.

We could tie or beat that mark this weekend.

Similar temperatures are possible in the KRV, and even mountain towns could get over 95°.

As usual, the hottest temperatures will be in the desert, where highs are likely to be over 110°.

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