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Near average to start the week, hot to end

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 27, 2026
Posted

Relative to the time of year, the work week isn't off to a bad start weather-wise.

Bakersfield hit 97°, close to our seasonal average of 99°.

Most of Kern was near to slightly below average on Monday, but desert towns got as hot as 107°.

That trend won't last though.

Some of the hottest weather of the year is on track for late this week and into the weekend.

So far in 2026 the hottest day in Bakersfield is 105°.

We could tie or beat that mark this weekend.

Similar temperatures are possible in the KRV, and even mountain towns could get over 95°.

As usual, the hottest temperatures will be in the desert, where highs are likely to be over 110°.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/27/2026

Clear

-° / 69°

0%

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Clear

105° / 76°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Clear

106° / 77°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Clear

107° / 77°

0%