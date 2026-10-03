Near-record heat this weekend

October triple digits are here.

They're relatively rare, but back in 2024 we had three days in a row in the triple digits.

We may beat that this year.

Bakersfield hit 102° on Friday, and the forecast highs for the next three days are :

Saturday - 100° (record: 103°)

Sunday - 102° (record: 104°)

Monday - 100° (record 104°)

Valley areas are expected to the be hottest in Kern County, but mid to upper 90s are still expected in the desert and KRV, with mid to upper 80s in our mountain areas.

Outside of Kern 90s and triple digits will be widespread across California.

No significant cool down is in sight.

Highs are expected to remain well above average for the next week.

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