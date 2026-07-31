Nearly all of Kern County under heat alerts this weekend

Good morning! It's going to be a hot weekend across Kern. An Extreme Heat Warning is active for the desert, and the valley, KRV, and mountains are under a Heat Advisory through Monday.

High pressure continues to strengthen and build into the region. The first official weekend of August will be hot for all of our communities, and most of southern California.

The Extreme Heat Warning includes California City, Mojave, Ridgecrest, and Rosamond, to name a few cities. Widespread temperatures this weekend could push 110 in the desert, and the Indian Wells Valley could get closer to 115.

This brings major heat risk to those communities. Please remember to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, and check in on your neighbors. Visit Kern County's Aging and Adult Services website here to view a list of cooling center locations.

The Valley, Kern River Valley, and Mountains have a Heat Advisory starting on Saturday. Moderate heat risk is expected in these communities, though temperatures will still be quite hot. Bakersfield will be around 105 this weekend, the KRV will be around 103, and mountain towns will be in the mid-90s.

This heat looks to stick around through at least the middle of next week. As it stands now, heat alerts expire on Monday night, but I would not be surprised if they were extended further into next week.

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