New month, same steady heat

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. As we start the month of July today, heat remains the big weather story.

Monday marked the first heat wave of 2025, and the next few days have a chance to extend this heat wave. Bakersfield is forecasted at 99 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday, but there's a chance to briefly hit 100 degrees into the afternoon.

Strong high pressure has stubbornly settled near the Four Corners, contributing to the prolonged stretch of heat. By Friday, just in time for Independence Day, that high pressure system breaks down and allows a weak low pressure system to move in from the coast. That means slightly cooler temperatures are on deck for the holiday weekend.

This won't bring a dramatic cool down, but Bakersfield will cool off a bit. Mid-90s are expected heading into the weekend. Any day under 100 this time of year is a good thing for the central valley!

