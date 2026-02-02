New month, same story: Dense Fog remains in our Monday forecast

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. A certain someone over in Pennsylvania saw his shadow this morning, and if that's any indication of what's to come for the rest of the season, it likely means more fog.

Yes, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Monday morning, meaning he predicts six more weeks of winter. Our winter season has been mainly full of fog, especially in January.

A Dense Fog Advisory is active for the entire central valley of California until noon Monday. As always in fog, please travel safely. Remove all distractions, manually turn on your headlights, and maintain a safe following distance.

Several school delays were called, and you can find the latest here: https://alertline.kern.org/

Through the afternoon, skies are set to partially clear, though the haze will hang on in the valley. Temperatures are expected to reach into the low-to-mid-60s, though stubborn fog could mean cooler temperatures.

Away from the valley, temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s this week for our mountain and desert towns. It should be a steady, mild week for east Kern with no major changes in the forecast.

No major changes does mean additional fog chances for the valley this week, too.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

