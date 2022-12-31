New Year’s Eve sees a rainy end to 2022

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone!

If you are going out tonight to celebrate the ball drop, you may want to add an umbrella to your outfit.

Saturday in Bakersfield is seeing a 100% chance of rain, along with a high of 63°.

Our mountain communities also are seeing a 100% chance of rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our deserts can expect a 90% chance of rain with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s.

We expect the rain to come in into the afternoon and stick around throughout the evening, but the heavy rain should taper off before midnight.

We could see up to 2 inches in our mountains, under .8" for the valley, and up to .33" for the deserts.

Snow levels are dropping to 4,500 feet, but we could see very light snow at pass level.

Wind gusts will be a factor in our forecast today, with Eastern Kern and Grapevine areas getting around 30 and 40 mph gusts.

We could also possibly see rockslides and minor flooding, as we do have an areal flood watch for most of the valley.

2023 has a rainy start, with slight rain chances lasting throughout the week and picking up again on Thursday.

Please drive safe and party responsibly!

