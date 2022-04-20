Next rain chance arrives Thursday

A cold front working its way through Kern County on Tuesday has brought strong winds back to the forecast.

Winds have exceeded 50 miles per hour in the Kern desert Tuesday, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour measured in Tehachapi and even over 20 miles per hour in the Valley.

The good news is our winds won't last too much longer, and the Wind Advisory for the Kern desert is set to expire overnight.

Winds will be much less intense Wednesday, with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, making for a nice day overall.

That doesn't last though, as another front will push into Kern County late Thursday.

This front will also bring strong winds into Kern, with gusts of 50 miles per hour or faster once again possible in eastern Kern.

However, this front is just the leading edge of a larger system, which means we'll see more than just wind!

Models have consistently shown a good rain chance for Kern County as this next storm swings in off of the Pacific.

The mostly likely period for the rain to arrive is Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Rain totals look to be between about 0.10" to 0.25" in the Valley, with higher totals in the foothills and along west-facing slopes, where up to 0.75" may fall.

We're also looking at mountain snow with this system, but it should stay above pass level, with snow levels dropping to around 4,500 feet.

Even if we did see some snowflakes at pass level, little accumulation is expected.

Of course, we're still a few days out, and we'll continue to refine this forecast!

