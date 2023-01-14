Next storm arrives Saturday

Another round of rain is on the way!

We may see a few rain drops Friday night, but the main round of rain will arrive late Saturday morning, and last into the early evening.

Additional showers will be possible Saturday night.

In the Valley, I expect between 0.10" and 0.33" of rain, with some higher totals up to 0.50" north of Bakersfield.

The Grapevine looks to pick up 0.25" to 0.50" and the mountains in the eastern half of the county are expected to get 0.50" to 1.0" of rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Kern except the Desert on Saturday.

Minor flooding will be possible, with rockslides through the Kern Canyon a big concern, too.

We could see a snow shower or two at pass level Sunday morning, but no accumulation is expected.

Another storm looks to arrive in Kern Sunday night into Monday.

At this point it looks like 0.25" to 0.50" in the Valley, with higher totals in the mountains.

However, the rainfall forecast will likely change a bit through the weekend, so stay tuned.

One aspect of this second storm we'll have to watch carefully is snow levels.

It looks like snow could fall at pass level by Monday night, so we'll have to keep a close eye on travel conditions through the mountains.

We'll continue to update the forecast on the second storm this weekend.

